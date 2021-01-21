Will Atharvaa play GV Prakash’s villain in Bala’s film?

Chennai :

The latest is that Atharvaa has been approached to play the antagonist in the film for which AR Rahman will compose the music.





“Atharvaa is yet to give his nod for the film. We will know in coming days on his participation in the project. An official announcement will be made soon on the film.”





There have been speculations that Arya will also be a part of this project. However, sources denied it and said that this is a single hero subject. The shooting will take place in and around Chennai. The pre-production work has been taking place at a rapid pace