Shankar’s next has Yash as one of the leads

Chennai :

The ace director will be directing a pan-Indian historical film, which will have a making period of four years.





The director will complete Indian 2 before moving on to the historical war drama.





A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Sixty per cent of Indian 2 is complete. So, there is no way that the project will be dropped. The movie will be revived soon and will release in 2022.”





When asked if Shankar will move on to another project in the meantime, the source replied, “That is impossible because his next project is one of the biggest films that Indian movie industry will ever witness. It is a historical war drama that will probably go on floors in 2022 and will release in 2027. The shoot will take place for four years.”





Talking about the casting, he said, “Shankar sir was busy with casting in the lockdown. Only Yash has been confirmed as one of the leads as of now. Ram Charan is also in contention. Apart from them a leading Tamil actor is in talks. The movie will have stars from across the country in lead roles and will release in foreign languages as well.”