Tamil crime drama 'Kuruthi Kalam' is a binge-watch kind of show: Director

Chennai :

"Crime dramas are a genre that audiences are loving these days and this web series depicts a wide range of emotions - from revenge, to betrayal, and sacrifice - it has an essence of all things entertainment," Rajapandi said.





Danush added: "It's a binge-watch kind of format and I am grateful to all the cast and crew who have so beautifully managed to pack all this action and drama into the 13-episode show."





The show revolves around rival gangs with a history of violence. There is an upright youngster Vijay (played by Santhosh Prathap) is pulled into power play, and has to give up his hopes of becoming a police officer. As he rises in stature, he is pitted against his enemies, which include his once-best-friend Kumar (essayed by Ashok Kumar), and sub inspector Arun (played by Soundara Raja).





Written by Danush, K Mohan, Vignesh Karthick, Kishore Sankar and Kaviraj, the series also stars Marimuthu, Vincent Asokan, Srikanth, Sanam Shetty and Eden KuriakoseKuruthi Kalam, backed by Applause Entertainment, will release on MX Player on January 22.