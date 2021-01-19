Salman Khan confirms 'Radhe' for theatrical release on Eid

Mumbai :

He took Instagram to share the good news with his 37.7 million followers: "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing 'Radhe' in theatres."





"In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch 'Radhe'. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing.."





Last year wasn't easy on many, including cinema hall owners, because of lockdown and Covid-19.





With the release of Radhe, Salman's tradition of Eid releases will continue. In the past, his films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Dabangg", "Kick" and "Bodyguard" had released on the festive occasion.





The upcoming film is helmed by Prabhudeva, and also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda.

Radhe is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.