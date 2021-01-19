SS Rajamouli begins climax shoot of 'RRR'

The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together. A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way. #RRRMovie #RRR, reads a tweet on the film's official Twitter account on Tuesday.
The CLIMAX shoot has begun!— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021
My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie#RRRpic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR
The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun!— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 19, 2021
Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together ✊🏻
A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way🔥🌊 #RRRMovie#RRRpic.twitter.com/4IZ8i89e0g
SUPER EXCITED!!! https://t.co/wEfMXjRGcD— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 19, 2021
Conversations