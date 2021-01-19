AR Rahman to compose music for Pathu Thala

Chennai :

Apart from that it was also announced that he is onboard to compose the music for the film that will be produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under his banner Studio Green and directed by Obeli N Krishna.





The director is teaming up with Rahman exactly 15 years after Jillunu Oru Kaadhal.





“It is nostalgic of sorts. I am collaborating with Rahman sir as well as Gnanavel sir after Jillunu Oru Kaadhal. (There are romantic tracks right?). I told him of course we do and how can there not be one. Watch out for a romantic number in the film,” Krishna told DT Next. He also confirmed that the pre-production work is take place at a full swing. “We are good to go on floors in March,” he concluded.





Apart from STR and Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays one of the female leads. Kalaiyarasan and Manushyaputhiran play crucial roles in the film.