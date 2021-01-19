Sshhh, another anthology in Tamil soon

Chennai :

After Puttham Pudhu Kaalai and Paava Kadhaigal, another anthology is now in the making.





Titled Sshhh, a four-movie lust-based anthology will release in the theatres.





Producer-director IB Karthikeyan says, “Lust has been a topic of taboo in Tamil films. Sshhh would break that jinx and. Currently, the shooting is on the verge of completion, and will release in theatres worldwide.”





The anthology will be directed by Prithivi Adithya, Vaali Mohan Das, Harish GY and IB Karthikeyan.





The film has an ensemble star-cast of Srikanth, Ineya, Sonia Agarwal, Aishwarya Dutta, Krisha Kurup, Marran, and Mime Gopi among others.