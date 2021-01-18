Woman, crying baby offloaded from Vistara flight to Delhi

Chennai :

A 30-year-old woman and her 4-month old daughter were offloaded from the Delhi flight on Monday since the baby was crying continuously after boarding the aircraft.





The woman boarded the Vistara airlines flight to Delhi which was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 12 pm with her husband, baby and 93 passengers. Soon, the baby began to cry.





Her parents Rahul and Lakshmi Devi tried to pacify her but in vain. After a few minutes, the air hostesses requested the Lakshmi to get off the flight along with the baby since other passengers were getting disturbed. Initially, the couple hesitated but then later Lakshmi relented.





After that, the flight departed to Delhi with 93 passengers, including Chief Minister E Palaniswami at 12.15 pm. The Chief Minister's office clarified that he had boarded the flight after the incident.





Airport sources said that mother and the baby were made to stay in the waiting hall and they boarded the Vistara airlines flight to Delhi at 5.30 pm.