‘Parole was made keeping global audience in mind’

Chennai :

“It is a proper crime thriller that spans across 48 hours. Our industry has made quite a lot of crime thrillers over the years. However, most of them have been investigative. Parole isn’t one such film. It is made keeping the international audience in mind,” he told DT Next. Divulging without giving away too much, Dwarakh said, “The story revolves around whether or not the protagonist is released in parole. It happens between two brothers Karikaalan and Kovalan, where one of them is in prison convicted of a double murder.





Parole differs for each case and what happens in this case is the crux of the story. The film starts in Chennai and travels to Trichy, Madurai and Vikravandi and ends in Chennai,” he added. Talking about the release plans, Dwarakh said, “We finished the shoot before COVID-19 and the lockdown happened during the initial stages of post-production. We are now in the final stage and are aiming for a release in March.” Produced by Madhusudhanan of Tripr Entertainment, Karthiik, Linga,Kalpika and Monisha play lead roles in the film.