Thalaivi team reveals a new photo on MGR birth anniv

Chennai :

On the occasion of MGR’s 104th birth anniversary on January 17, the makers of Thalaivi shared a video that chronicles some of the landmark events from MGR’s life. They also revealed a still from the film featuring Kangana and Arvind together for the first time in the same frame. The video and photo went viral soon with admirers of Jayalalithaa and MGR praising their contribution to the film industry and society.





The film directed by AL Vijay will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media and Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. The film’s story is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and the music is scored by GV Prakash Kumar and Rachita Arora. Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani and Nasser play important roles in the film.