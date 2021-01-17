Hina Khan celebrates Sunday vibes

Actress Hina Khan is celebrating her Sunday with stunning pictures on social media.

Mumbai : Hina posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sitting on a balcony sipping on some champagne. In the background a picturesque view can be seen.A The actress looks stunning in fiery orange off shoulder short kaftan dress.



"Do what makes your Soul shinea Happy Sunday everyone," Hina captioned the image, which currently has 199K likes on the photo-sharing website.



Recently, Hina's show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" completed 12 years. In the show, she was seen playing the title role of Akshara.



In the past 12 years, she has walked the Cannes red carpet, been a reality TV star on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, had her brush with Bollywood and has also cemented her status as one of the highest paid stars of the Indian television industry.

