Sibi will have a different shade in Kabadadaari: Pradeep

Chennai :

Produced by G Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers and Distributors, the movie, a remake of Kannada film Kavaludaari will hit the screens on January 28. “Dhananjayan had asked me to watch the original and asked for my views. I told him that the film is an interesting watch. He asked me to direct it when I was busy with the pre-production of another film. We had originally planned to release Kabadadaari in four months from the date we had launched. However, COVID had other plans,” he says. On directing a remake Pradeep says that the film will maintain the rhythm of the original. “I ensured that I don’t chop the original flavour of the film out. Hence, I decided to retain that and incorporate things that would enhance the narration. Though there will be limitations, I wanted to justify the work I was given,” he adds. The film will also release in Telugu as Kapatadaari, which has Sumanth in the lead role. “That was the biggest challenge I faced. I have no knowledge of Telugu and my assistant had to take care of it. Despite being bilingual, we shot for both these versions on different days because the scene orders are different,” he opens up.





On collaborating with Sibi for the second time after Satya, Pradeep says, “I know what are Sibi’s positives and to work on it. I asked him to emerge from the roles he had previously done. Sathyaraj sir has various shades to him. You won’t see him adopting the same mannerisms with Manivannan sir or Goundamani sir. Likewise, Sibi will have a different shade in Kabadadaari. We trust each other well. And that has helped us in delivering a neat crime thriller for the audience.”