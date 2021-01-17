Vijay Sethupathi cuts b’day cake with machete, apologises later

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who turned 43 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday recently on the sets of his upcoming film with director Ponram.
Chennai: In the picture that was leaked, the actor was seen cutting the birthday cake with a machete. The picture that went viral, upset his fans and netizens. Realising the impact that it could create, the actor immediately released a statement of apology. It read, “Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram’s film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. Hereon, I will be careful. If I had hurt anyone, I apologise and regret my action.” This incident reminded people of Chennai police arresting goons for cutting their birthday cakes with a sword. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is enjoying critical acclaims for his recently-released Master.
