Vijay Sethupathi cuts b’day cake with machete, apologises later

Published: Jan 17,202112:21 AM

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who turned 43 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday recently on the sets of his upcoming film with director Ponram.

Sethupathi cutting the cake with a machete
Chennai: In the picture that was leaked, the actor was seen cutting the birthday cake with a machete. The picture that went viral, upset his fans and netizens. Realising the impact that it could create, the actor immediately released a statement of apology. It read, “Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram’s film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. Hereon, I will be careful. If I had hurt anyone, I apologise and regret my action.” This incident reminded people of Chennai police arresting goons for cutting their birthday cakes with a sword. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is enjoying critical acclaims for his recently-released Master.

