Ethan Hawke to play supervillain in comicbook adaptation

Los Angeles :

With the role in Marvel Studios' series, the actor will be making his debut in comicbook adaptation and superhero realm, reports hollywoodreporter.com.





Hawke will play lead villain of the series, while Isaac is the protagonist. The makers plan to start production of the show in March in Budapest.





Moon Knight tells the story of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, Egyptian god of the moon. Spector, a former CIA agent, was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman. His life is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. He goes on to kill Bushman and become Moon Knight. The character first appeared in the August 1975 comicbook issue, Werewolf By Night #32.





Marc Spector is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos -- including the cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant -- in order to better fight the criminal underworld. His character is described as one with multiple personalities and a fractured mental state.





It is unclear at this stage if Hawke has been signed up to essay Moon Knight's arch-nemesis Bushman.





Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct the show.