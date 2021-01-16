Taapsee Pannu gears up for last schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket' in Bhuj

Mumbai :

On Saturday, Taapsee shared a photograph where she can be seen wearing a T-shirt, which has the word "Bhuj" written on the back.





"Next stop....#LastSchedule, #RashmiRocket," informed the actress captioning her photograph.





In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana.





Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand schedule for the film.



