'Beginning of much-awaited end': Bollywood reacts to COVID-19 vaccination drive

Mumbai :

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their respect through their social media handles.





Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared the video of the AIIMS director getting a COVID vaccine shot and wrote, 'Wonderful!! Can't wait.'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked the Prime Minister and Indian government along with doctors and scientists for making this vaccination drive possible.

'Airlift' actor Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world's #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much-awaited end. God speed!!"

Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!! 🇮🇳🧿 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 16, 2021

Tusshar Kapoor also shared the video of AIIMS director getting a COVID vaccine shot and congratulated everyone, "Mubarak ho....the world's largest immunisation drive begins, #JaiHind."

Even Esha Deol took to her Twitter and welcomed the movement by writing "Congratulations #india & @PMOIndia #VaccineForIndia #VaccinationDrive has started from today in our country! #jaihind."