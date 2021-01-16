'Beginning of much-awaited end': Bollywood reacts to COVID-19 vaccination drive

As visuals of doctors administering the COVID-19 vaccine across the nation surfaced, various Bollywood celebrities expressed their delight and conveyed their gratitude and excitement through their respective handles on Saturday.
Wonderful!! Can’t wait 🙏 https://t.co/4vriCefEUr— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 16, 2021
भारत के वैज्ञानिकों और डॉक्टर्स का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।भारत का धन्यवाद।भारत सरकार का और प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का धन्यवाद। कुछ भी हो सकता है।जय हो।जय हिंद।🙏😍🙏🇮🇳#LargestVaccineDrive@narendramodi— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 16, 2021
Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!! 🇮🇳🧿— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 16, 2021
Mubarak ho....the world’s largest immunisation drive begins, #JaiHindhttps://t.co/ImG8o5yE4F— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) January 16, 2021
Congratulations #india & @PMOIndia#VaccineForIndia#VaccinationDrive has started from today in our country! #jaihind 🇮🇳🙏🏼— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 16, 2021
#LargestVaccineDrive Thanks @narendramodi— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 16, 2021
Conversations