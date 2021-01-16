Priyanka Chopra lauds India's Covid vaccine drive

Los Angeles :

"Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others," Priyanka tweeted from her verified account.





Her tweet came in response to a tweet by the official account of UNICEF India, which reads: "A big moment for India as it starts the #LargestVaccineDrive today! Health workers are the first to receive the #COVID19 vaccine across India. #TogetherAgainstCOVID19."