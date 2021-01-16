Oviya’s picture with her new bf goes viral

Actress Oviya, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss had taken a hiatus from acting and left Chennai in 2019.
Chennai: The actress broke up with her then boyfriend Aarav, who is now happily married to actress Raahei. The latest news is that on Pongal, Oviya posted a picture on her social media. In the image, she is seen kissing a man and has captioned it as love. While there is already a huge buzz that he is the one who Oviya is currently dating, here are some more details. A source tells us that Oviya met the guy in 2019 in one of the parties hosted by a leading director duo in Tamil. “Though we don’t know have any information about the guy as he doesn’t belong to the movie industry, they both have been seeing each other for the last one year. He is from Thrissur as well, which is Oviya’s hometown. She is planning to make her comeback in Tamil soon and this post will help her grab the attention,” tinseltown sources tell DT Next.
