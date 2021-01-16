Prakash Raj joins Ponniyin Selvan sets

Chennai :





On the sets of #Maniratnam s #PonniyinSelvan .. a journey with the master ..which started 25 years back from #iruvar continues... the joy of unlearning... finding new horizons... bliss n blessed — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 14, 2021

“On the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.. a journey with the master, which started 25 years back from Iruvar continues... the joy of unlearning... finding new horizons... bliss n blessed (sic),” he wrote. The unit has been shooting at average of 13 hours a day. The schedule started on January 6 and will go on for the next 50 days in Ramoji Rao Film City. Vikram will shoot for his scenes starting from today and Trisha, who was briefly in Chennai after joining the shoot on January 7 rejoined the unit on Friday.