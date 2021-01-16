Sun, Jan 24, 2021

Prakash Raj joins Ponniyin Selvan sets

Published: Jan 16,202112:24 AM

Actor Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the star cast of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actor joined the team in Hyderabad earlier this week and shared the news on Twitter.

Prakash Raj (File Photo)
Chennai: “On the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.. a journey with the master, which started 25 years back from Iruvar continues... the joy of unlearning... finding new horizons... bliss n blessed (sic),” he wrote. The unit has been shooting at average of 13 hours a day. The schedule started on January 6 and will go on for the next 50 days in Ramoji Rao Film City. Vikram will shoot for his scenes starting from today and Trisha, who was briefly in Chennai after joining the shoot on January 7 rejoined the unit on Friday.

Conversations