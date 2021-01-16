An ode to couples who were separated during lockdown

Chennai :

Inspired by some stories, he came up with an indie-pop titled Thanimai. “This is the fourth song in the Lockdown EP. All of the songs in the lockdown EP were written during the lockdown and carry a different message and style for the listeners. People are still waiting in different parts of the world for the lockdown to end so that they can be back with their loved ones. The music video explores what it is like for lovers to not know when theyʼd be able to see each other. It is inspired by real stories of couples being separated. I can assure you this catchy music will make you hug your partner a little tighter the next time you see them,” says Shabir.





The concept of being so close yet so far from each other is artistically displayed in the music video. “Anyone can relate to the lyrics and after listening to the song, it will transport you back to time spent together with your beloved. The video is directed by N Mohamed Yahssir and he has showcased the little things that make a relationship special,” adds the singer.





The award-winning singer-songwriter-composer is currently working on Arun Vijay’s film titled Sinam.