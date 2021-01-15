Liam Neeson ready to retire from action films

Los Angeles :

"I'm 68 and a half -- 69 this year. There's a couple more (action films) I'm going to do this year -- hopefully, COVID allowing us -- there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something," Neeson said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, according to a people.com report.





Neeson has been acting since the mid-1970s but he shot to fame playing Oskar Schindler in Steven Spielberg's much-feted 1993 hit, "Schindler's List". Global superstardom as an action star came with the 2008 release "Taken".





In his latest action film "The Marksman", he plays a former Marine turned rancher who must leave his life of solitude to protect an 11-year-old boy from drug cartel assassins.