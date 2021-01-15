Chris Evans remains evasive about his return as Captain America

Los Angeles :

Superhero fans got excited when a report by Deadline stated that Evans is eyeing a return as Captain American in a future Marvel project. Soon, the actor seemingly addressed reports that he will soon reprise his role as Captain America.





"News to me," he tweeted early on Friday, adding a shrugging emoji.





However, he didn't directly mention the reference of his tweet.





"Some of the gif responses are priceless… good work, everyone," he wrote in another tweet.





The report in Deadline stated that the actor would suit up for at least one upcoming Marvel film, with the potential for a second.





The superhero was slated to appear in an upcoming production but would not be the focus of the project. Marvel did not comment on the speculation.





Evans first played Steve Roger and his superhero alter ego Captain America in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger". He went on to play the role in "The Avengers" (2012), "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014), "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Captain America: Civil War" (2016), and "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018).





He put down the shield in "Avengers: Endgame", with fans believing that Evans' character passed on the shield to Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie).