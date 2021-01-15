Madhavan Gets New Look For New Project

Mumbai :

Actor R. Madhavan has shared a glimpse on working towards a new look for his next project.





In a picture Madhavan tweeted on Friday, the actor is seen getting his hair done with a picturesque cityscape visible in the backdrop.





'In Bliss.. getting ready for the new look.. new project," Madhavan wrote alongside the image.

In Bliss .. getting ready for the new look... ❤️❤️❤️🙏new project. pic.twitter.com/W6qUJOo0RW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 15, 2021

Madhavan did not share details about his new project.





The actor will soon be seen in a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana.