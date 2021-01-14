'To All the Boys' final film to be out on February 12

New Delhi :

The series featuring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor is based on Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy following high schooler Lara Jean's romantic entanglements.





The film is titled To All The Boys: Always And Forever, and it will show Condor's Lara Jean preparing for the end of high school, as she re-imagines what life with her family, friends, and Peter (played by Centineo) will look like after graduation.





Directed by Michael Fimognari, the film also stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.





The hit romantic comedy franchise began in 2018 with To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and saw a sequel in 2020 titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The film will release on Netflix.



