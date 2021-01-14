Preity Zinta hints at 'new beginnings' in 2021

Los Angeles :

The Los Angeles-based actress shared a throwback photo where she poses with a cricket bat.





"This is definitely the year of new beginnings. Lots of exciting & interesting news coming up. Any guess folks ? Watch this space for more.... till then keep guessing aur bolo kya?#newbeginnings #somethingnew #bolokya #Hello2021," she captioned the image.





This is definitely the year of new beginnings. Lots of exciting & interesting news coming up 🤩 Any guesses? Watch this space for more.... till then keep guessing aur bolo kya ? #newbeginnings#somethingnew#bolokya#ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gGuaO3Omte — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 14, 2021





Reacting to her post, netizens started speculating about what new beginning the actress was referring to.





While some users feel Preity is hinting at making a comeback to Bollywood, others feel she is about to make an announcement regarding her Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab, or maybe she is planning to own a female IPL team. Yet another set of users feel the actress might be interested in joining politics in India.





Seeing her photo holding a cricket bat, a user speculated that Preity might be playing the lead role in a film based on Indian women's cricket team. Another user expressed that the actress has perhaps signed a new film opposite Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.