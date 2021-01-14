Another nine-season Ponniyin Selvan in the making

Chennai :

To be directed by Ajay, maestro Ilaiyaraja will score music for Chiranjeevi Ponniyin Selvan. Talking to DT Next, Ajay Pratheeb said, “I have worked on this project for 20 years now and have designed a script for 35,000 pages and we will make an announcement on the cast on April 14.





Starting from April 14, 2022, the one-hour episode would be telecast every Friday. After that, the same 1-hour episodes would be telecast on Fridays and Saturdays consisting of different episodes for 8 hours. Segregated into 9 seasons, there would be a 45-day gap between each season.





Eternitee Motion Krafte Pvt. Ltd and Eterneity Star jointly produces this web film series.





“When we met Illayaraja with the screenplay, dialogue, drawing and CG work, he was convinced and so was Sabu Cyril,” he added. The shooting will begin August 18. The series will be telecast across nine seasons. “We wouldn’t say this is a 100-crore project. However, this is multilingual with leading stars from across the industry in the star ensemble,” Ajay concluded.