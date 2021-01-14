Lyca productions to wind up this year?

Highly reliable sources from the tinseltown tell DT Next that Lyca Productions, which is currently producing magnum opuses like Indian 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Thalaivan Irukkiran, and Rangi will wind up the business.

Chennai : “We don’t know the fate of Indian 2 and Thalaivan Irukkiran. Rangi could probably be its last release. Lyca has also stopped funding for Ponniyin Selvan as another major corporate is now jointly producing the film with Madras Talkies. Lyca had to take this bitter decision after incurring losses in their mobile calling card business across Europe last year. Major brains behind movie productions in Lyca have also quit the company,” the source said.