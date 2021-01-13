Kareena Can't Stop Gushing About Her Tiny Waistline In Throwback Pic

Mumbai :

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop gushing about her waistline in a throwback picture she posted on wednesday.





In the image, clicked in 2007, Kareena features with husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture was taken in Jaisalmer.





"Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not saifus. #TakeMeBack," she wrote as caption.





The picture seems to be taken from the time when Saif and Kareena were shooting for the film "Tashan". Saif flaunts a horseshoe moustache, the look he carried in the 2008 film.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after "Tashan". They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.