Actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to work with Tamil director S. Shankar in a Bollywood remake of his 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan , hails the filmmaker as one of the finest minds in cinema.
Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, best known for his role of Bran Stark in Game Of Thrones , says his upcoming sci-fi thriller Voyagers has a cool concept.
Actress Urvashi Rautela is happy that the festival season is on, but she urges people to keep in mind that the pandemic is not over yet.
The Mads Mikkelsen-starrer, BAFTA-winning Danish comedy drama Another Round is set to stream digitally for Indian viewers on April 23.
Pop star Justin Bieber, who battled substance abuse as a teenager, says he used to take drugs to ease the pain because he was not satisfied with what he had achieved.
South actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Goodbye , says her family almost could not believe the news that she had bagged the film.
Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to stay indoors, in his new social media post on Wednesday.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, has tested negative. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who tested Covid positive earlier this month, is currently enjoying her own company, going by her social media post on Wednesday.
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is a pet-lover and has five pet dogs, says Covid has affected pets as they don't have the freedom to play freely outdoors.