PhonePe hits 100 mn transactions in a day

Chennai :





The app has seen digital transactions from over 19,000 pin codes, constituting more than 99% of the country. This is an indicator of strong user preference for the platform.

This was on the back of the highest end-to-end success rates in the industry. It processes over 2.5 bn transactions a month at an Annual TPV run rate of $780 bn. Its growth comes on the back of rapid traction across tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond.