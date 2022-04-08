India stands ready and resolute to defend economy: Top quotes from RBI Governor

Chennai :

Announcing the monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy has large forex reserves and that it stands ready and resolute to defend the economy.





This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Das has maintained status quo and left benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent.





RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.



