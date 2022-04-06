Jio-bp, TVS Motor in EV biz pact

Chennai :

Under this proposed partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.





Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.





Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. Over 12,000 units of TVS iQube have been sold. “The company has committed Rs 1,000 crore towards EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested,” a release said.