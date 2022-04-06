Ashneer a friend, but did what is best for firm: BharatPe CEO

New Delhi :

BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, last month, stripped Grover of all titles and positions after a third-party audit alleged grave governance lapses under him.

Grover, who had to go on leave in January following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and of fraudulent practices, had accused Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office. “Most of them (allegations) I buy,” Sameer said. “I did what is right for the investors. I did what is right for the company, isn’t that why I am here.” Ashneer, he said, was “a deep personal friend”. “We were like very very close,” he said. “But my job here is not to be a great friend. My job is to do what is right.” Following the allegations of financial irregularities under Grover, BharatPe engaged a law firm and risk advisory consultants to conduct a more detailed investigation. BharatPe first sacked Madhuri Jain which was followed by Grover resigning and the company stripping him of the co-founder and other titles over alleged “extensive misappropriation of company funds,” among other things.