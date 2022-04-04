Mon, Apr 04, 2022

Messi signs 20 million dollar deal to promote crypto fan token firm

Published: Apr 04,202207:08 AM

Messi becomes the latest global sports personality to enter the crypto world following NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star LeBron James and the deal is part of a growing wave of tie-ups between crypto firms and soccer.

Chennai:
Lionel Messi has signed an agreement worth more than $20 million to promote digital fan token company Socios.com, a source close to the deal told a news agency.

Paris St Germain and Argentina forward Messi, whose move from Barcelona in August included a cryptocurrency payment, will be involved in a publicity and promotion campaign for Socios in the build-up to the Qatar World Cup, which starts in November, as per a release.

