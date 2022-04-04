The ‘Nigerian Princes’ of cryptoverse

New Delhi :

If something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is and rightly so, goes an old adage. Every day we read crypto news - it’s almost become the norm now. We cheer when our crypto investments swell.





We fret as the Government pushes the goal posts on regulation. But what about cryptocurrency scams? How confident are we in our abilities to sniff out the most diabolical and sophisticated ones, or even those run-of-the-mill scams promising fortunes?





After all, the history of money is a history of unscrupulous individuals and organisations trying to obtain as much of it by any means possible.





Here’s a peek into a whole spectrum of common and not-so-common scams circulating in the world of crypto so that you can keep your hard-earned assets safe.





Let’s start with the oldest trick in the digital book- Phishing. I am sure most of us have received mails from some well-wisher promising millions for a whole variety of reasons.





That’s a classic phishing scam in which the sender attempts to reel you in by tricking you into providing private information that can then be used to compromise your financial accounts and personal identity.





The crypto space is no different and is awash in phishing scams. Let me share some really “popular” ones.





Clone sites: These are a virtual replica of genuine sites with minor modifications, but are completely fake. Scammers will take a legitimate site and clone it, and unsuspecting traders won’t be able to spot the differences before entering and uploading their personal information. One way to avoid this scam is to pay close attention to the website’s URL.





If there are any anomalies, then you might very well have identified a phishing site. There are plenty of clones of the official web page from companies that provide mining device sales, wallets, full nodes, paper wallet tools, and popular trading platforms.





Fake exchanges: Another oft used strategy and a classic example was the “BitKRX” named after Korea Exchange (KRX), the largest financial trading platform in South Korea.





Through a bit of clever branding, the fake exchange was made to look like the largest trading platform in the country. There are presently over 500 crypto exchanges currently in operation and choosing the safe and secure one to meet your needs can be confusing.





We need to identify the genuine ones based on criteria such as reputation, fees, payment options, KYC verification and geo-blocking. Most of us overlook this in our rush to jump onto the crypto exchange bandwagon.





Fake support teams, seems to be on the rise as well. You might get calls say from ABC Coin asking to verify details of your account or simply reset the password for improved security. Sounds familiar? Well, by now, everyone should know that any confidential information already stored by traditional financial companies and fintech or cryptocurrency platforms will never need to be “verified” by someone from that company or service.





As with cloned websites, scammers will try to make the e-mail message look official by borrowing logos, creating an e-mail address that seems almost identical to the company’s address and using similar usernames.





So remember, when in doubt, always communicate directly with the platform and verify any and all communication to ensure the safety of your confidential information and do not share any information over a call or email.