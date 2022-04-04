Maruti Suzuki aims to sell 6 lakh CNG units in FY22-23

New Delhi :

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) aims to sell 4-6 lakh CNG units in the current fiscal year depending upon supply situation of essential components, as per a senior company official.





The company sold about 2.3 lakh CNG units in 2021-22. MSI currently sells nine of its 15 models with CNG powertrain and is looking to drive in more models with such technology in the coming days. It depends on availability (of essential components). But we are looking at any number between 4 lakh and 6 lakh units in the current fiscal,” MSI Senior ED (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said.





He was replying to a query regarding the company’s sales projections for the CNG segment in current fiscal year.





Srivastava noted that the share of CNG cars in its overall sales is bound to increase over the years as it plans to bring in more models with the alternative fuel technology.