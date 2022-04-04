Tata set to join super app bandwagon, readies ‘Neu’ to take on Amazon, Jio

New Delhi :

Tata Group has finally announced to launch its much-anticipated super app called ‘Neu’ on April 7, as it attempts to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid the stupendous growth in the consumer digital economy space in the ‘mobile-first’ country.





The company revealed the launch date of Neu on its app as well as on Google Play Store, stating that “start your new journey with us on April 7”.





“Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits and privileges. It’s your one-stop-shop for a seamless shopping and payments experience,” according to the company.





Tata Group, which has been testing ‘Neu’ with its employees for some time, aims to stop different loyalty offerings by BigBasket and 1mg, etc and merge them with ‘NeuCoins’.





“Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more, using Tata Pay,” it added. The users also get rewarded every time they shop, book flights and hotels and more.





Other companies like Amazon, Paytm and Reliance Jio have already built their super apps, where they provide services such as payments, content streaming, shopping, travel bookings, groceries, etc.





Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries’ JioMart is also set to get into the super app business.





Globally, successful super apps have been built around core services like social messaging, digital payments, food tech, e-mobility, online shopping, paying utility bills and so on. India’s consumer digital economy is projected to reach a massive $800 billion by 2030 and online retail will make the bigger pie, as per market research firm RedSeer.





The online retail market in the country is likely to grow to $350 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next decade, the report noted.