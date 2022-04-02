Amazon-Future case: SC asks if it can pass orders to restrain alienation of FRL’s assets

New Delhi :

The Supreme Court Friday asked whether it can pass any interim order on a plea of Amazon that Future Retail Ltd’s assets including ‘Big Bazaar shops’ not be alienated till the dispute over its merger with Reliance Retail is decided by the arbitral tribunal.





A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, which has now posted the plea of US e-commerce major for further hearing on April 4, said the landlords of the FRL’s shops are not before it and the question is if such an order restraining the alienation of assets till conclusion of arbitration can be passed.





If tenants or landlords are not before us how can the court pass an order injuncting them from taking possession (of shops), said the bench which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.





At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for the US firm, said that as far as resumption of the arbitration proceedings are concerned, there was no difference of opinion between Amazon and Future group.





But there cannot be sudden handover of assets, Subramanium said, adding that the US firm needed an interim order against alienation of the assets in favour of any other party and assets must continue to remain with FRL and operate with FRL until matter is resolved by the arbitral tribunal.





He said over 800 shops of FRL have been vacated and taken over by Reliance group.





Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for FRL, said that around 374 shops are with the group and it is not going to give them to anybody on its own unless some landlords throw it out.





My bank accounts are frozen I can’t pay rent. Everyone is hoping if scheme gets through Reliance comes in and everyone will get the money, he said, adding that there was no money to pay the rentals and moreover, if the lending banks come it then the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) will come in picture.





The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on April 4 when Amazon would respond to the submissions of Future group. Earlier, the bench had assured an early hearing on the plea of Amazon.