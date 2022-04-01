Wipro arm sets up Rs 100 cr unit under PLI scheme

Bangalore :

Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility here under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an investment of over Rs 100 crore.





The new 35,000 sq ft plant, called Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM), will further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India.





“Wipro GE Healthcare’s new factory, with support from the government’s PLI scheme, will aid the health ecosystem in India to realise its true potential in addressing local and global challenges for healthcare providers,” said Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare and Chairman, Wipro Enterprises.





The facility is set up for 24/7 operations for manufacturing CT machines, cathlab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators.





The new greenfield facility, one of the 15 medical device manufacturers approved under the government’s PLI scheme, promotes the Electronics System Development and Maintenance (ESDM) sector.





“Through our Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, we will provide continued support to the company’s efforts towards augmenting the ESDM sector and providing fillip to the region’s digital economy,” said CN Ashwath Narayan, State Minister of IT-Biotechnology, Higher Education and Science and Technology.





The facility currently has 35 employees in its shop-floor, which is expected to increase to 100 in the next two to three years, the company said in a statement.



