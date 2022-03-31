Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 17 points

Mumbai :

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the tenth oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,512.40, at 9:25 am, up by 14.10 points or 0.08 per cent.





NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India.