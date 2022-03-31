Apex bank’s MPC to sit 6 times next fiscal, first session Apr 6-8

Mumbai :

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet six times during the next financial year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor-headed rate-setting panel will be holding its first meeting of the next fiscal from April 6-8.





The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations.





According to the schedule released by the RBI on Wednesday, the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23 is scheduled for April 6-8, and the next will be held during June 6-8.