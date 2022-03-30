Ayush Start-ups that are making healthcare accessible

Chennai :

Ayush start-ups are making tectonic shifts in the healthcare segment. They are growing both in terms of popularity as well as revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of traditional herbal and Ayurvedic products, globally. The growth of the industry can be attributed to the changing consumer preferences, shifts in routines and product choices, and rising health awareness.





As per reports, the Ayurveda market in India stood at 300 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach Rs 710.87 billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.06 percent, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Listed below are a few start-ups that are leading the Ayurveda industry from the forefront as highlighted by Modi.





Kapiva





Kapiva is a modern ayurvedic nutrition homegrown D2C brand making Ayurveda simple, modern, and accessible for everyone and enabling everyday wellness. They are on a mission to make Ayurveda a part of people’s daily life. The brand offers authentic and nutritious products using the research and science-backed Ayurveda, and the finest ingredients available. Kapiva has been a disruptor in the Ayurvedic industry by introducing innovation in the product formats that can be easily integrated into people's daily diets and is also India’s first brand to launch super grain mixes.





Nirog Street





NirogStreet is a technology-enabled community and social commerce company that enables doctors to leverage technology to run their clinics, access quality medicines inventory in real-time, and avenues to learn and earn while also closely working with the government, regulators, and research organizations.





Atreya Innovations





Atreya Innovations is a healthcare technology startup working towards holistic wellness. They use data-driven AI-based predictive algorithms using modern and traditional health care approaches.





Cureveda





Cureveda has created dietary supplements for holistic life through the confluence of modern herbal research and traditional knowledge. They provide solutions for digestive issues, bone and joint care, arthritis, hair & skin health, sexual wellness, immunity, urinary & kidney healthy, liver health, etc.