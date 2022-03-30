Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery traded higher by Rs 156 or 1.97 per cent to Rs 8,066 per barrel in 6,130 lots.





Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.





Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.02 per cent at USD 106.35 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.70 per cent higher at USD 112.10 per barrel in New York.