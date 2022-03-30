Indian American Raj Subramaniam to be FedEx CEO

Washington :

Indian American Raj Subramaniam would be new Chief Executive Officer of FedEx, according to an announcement made Monday by the US multinational courier delivery giant.





Subramanian would replace Frederick W Smith, Chairman and CEO, who will step down from this position on June 1. He will now be its executive chairman. “As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the calibre of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future,” Smith said in a statement.





In his new role, Smith said he looks forward to focusing on Board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy. Smith had founded FedEx in 1971.





Headquartered out of Tennessee, FedEx has 600,000 employees globally.



