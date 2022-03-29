Tue, Mar 29, 2022

Japan to ask companies not to agree to pay for Russian LNG in Rubles: Hirokazu Matsuno

Published: Mar 29,202208:58 AM by ANI

The Japanese government is asking companies not to agree to pay for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in rubles if they receive relevant demands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Image credit: ANI
Tokyo: "To date, there are no notifications that existing contracts with Japanese companies for the supply of LNG from Russia will fall under the requirement to convert into rubles. However, if such demands are received, the Japanese government would like to ask companies not to agree to such conditions," he said .

