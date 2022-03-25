Veranda Learning Solutions IPO to open on March 29

Chennai :

Veranda Learning Solutions on Thursday said it has fixed price band of Rs 130-137 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for its forthcoming initial public offering scheduled to begin from March 29.





The offer consists of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the issuer aggregating up to Rs 2,000 million (Rs 200 crore). The offer to remain open from March 29 to March 31,2022 and bids can be made for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 equity shares thereafter, the company said.



