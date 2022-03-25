SEBI refuses to disclose NSE inspection reports under RTI

New Delhi :





Denying the information, SEBI responded to RTI activist Subhash Agrawal that the information sought by him pertains to its internal functioning, and disclosure of which may hamper decision making in its supervisory and regulatory role. Using the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Agrawal had sought from the SEBI copies of its complete inspection reports in respect to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2013 till date.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has refused to disclose under the RTI Act its inspection reports since 2013 related to functioning of the National Stock Exchange which is mired in controversy resulting from the market regulator’s damning report on alleged irregularities in the functioning of the bourse’s former chiefs.