Be Well to invest Rs 150 crore, to add 15 more hospitals

Chennai :

Be Well Hospitals, a chain of ‘small giant’ multi-specialty hospitals creating access by locating in peri-urban areas, has announced further expansion in Tamil Nadu besides entry into Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.





The higher secondary health care service provider plans to add 15 more hospitals by 2025 and become a chain of 25 hospitals. A sum of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the expansion exercise. Founded by Dr CJ Vetrievel in 2001, it offers emergency care, multi-specialty care and preventive care.





Noting that 60% of hospitalisations fell under secondary care, but get treated at tertiary care centres, he said the hospital chain is among the first to spot this need to clearly position itself by pioneering the concept of peri-urban higher secondary care hospital (24 hours, 50 to 75 bed hospital).





The chain currently has ten hospitals across TN. Over the ten years it has treated more than 5 lakh inpatients, performed more than 30,000 major surgeries, done over 10,000 health check-ups. The chain is set to expand by adding 15 more hospitals by 2025 in TN and south. “More than 46% of patients travel more than 100 km to seek medical care since 80% of doctors and 60% of hospitals are in large urban cities. Our model has been possible keeping these aspects in mind,” said Vetrievel, CMD, Be Well Hospitals.