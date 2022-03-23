All set for cricket: Chennai-based company to launch play-to-earn NFT game

NFT game is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022 i.e., April, May, June

Chennai :

Guardianlink, founded in 2016, was established as a Blockchain Research and Development company. The Chennai-based development company announced the launch of NFT gaming platform which is the world's first play-to-earn circket game with Jump.trade.





Guardianlink has around 45 NFT exchanges powered, 160 Guardianlink active of which it has created $3B market capitalization and 40 social token launched with 30 countries across the world.





“Build the biggest cricket metaverse together in web3 world, creating NFT revolution (Distributed, Decentralized, Scalable and Secure),” it said on the website.





It was founded in 2016 by Keyur Patel, Ramkumar Subramaniam, Kameshwaran Elangovan and Arjun Reddy.





Any user on this blockchain will have the accessibility to build their own Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), and to design the stadiums, enhance the pitches. The NFT game is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022 i.e., April, May, June.