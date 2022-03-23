India's merchandise exports cross 400 billion dollars for first time

India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success, Modi said in a tweet.
India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022
This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobalpic.twitter.com/zZIQgJuNeQ
New India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji is known for scripting history. Extremely proud that India has achieved its highest ever goods exports target of $400Bn. This reflects the boost in the Indian economy post-Covid due to PM Modi’s resolve of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. pic.twitter.com/4gxV0pJ2pk— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2022
Well Done 🇮🇳— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 23, 2022
We have scaled the $400 billion goods exports mountain.
Every hour, day & month leading to this monumental achievement has been exhilarating.
Now, there are higher peaks to scale. #LocalGoesGlobalpic.twitter.com/xA0rfN7ROg
Addressing the media on India's goods exports crossing the historic record of $400 billion. #LocalGoesGlobal— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 23, 2022
https://t.co/rw7KTHEuT3
Conversations